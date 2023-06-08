Nigeria: Declare State of Emergency On Security - Taraba Assembly Tells Tinubu

The lawmakers asked the executive arm of the state to liaise with its Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau counterparts to establish a joint boundary security patrol to curb inter-state criminal activities.

The Taraba State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, asked President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on security following the incessant communal clashes and banditry in some local government areas in the state in the last four years.

This latest legislative intervention is coming in the wake of Sunday's attacks and killings in Tsokundi, a community in Wukari Local Government, and some neighbouring communities in Donga LGA.

Police confirmed that three persons were killed during the attacks, with an unconfirmed number wounded. Properties and houses were also destroyed during the ethnic violence.

The call for Mr Tinubu's intervention followed a debate in the assembly on a motion on a matter of urgent public importance jointly sponsored by Tanko Yusuf of Takum (I) Constituency, John Lamba of Takum (II) Constituency, Joshua Urenyang of Ussa Constituency, Josiah Yaro of Wukari (II) Constituency, Jethro Yakubu of Wukari (I) Constituency and Annas Shuaibu of Karim-Lamido (II).

"Just a few weeks ago in Wukari Local Government Area, these banditry attacks took place along the Wukari-Tsokundi axis resulting in the killing of Nine (9) people, while Mr Mikin Danasabe and Mr Iliya Mairiga narrowly escaped death, but their valuable belongings were snatched from them.

"In Karim-Lamido Local Government Area, the border communities/ villages sharing boundaries with Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe States have been experiencing banditry attacks recently. They include: Bachama-Dutsen Kofa Ligiri, Garau, Kommodoro, Jab-Jab, Tela Jibu, Machigin Kiriya, Chibi, Balango, Binnari, llela, Kambari and Amar.

"Following the development, the house disclosed that it has realised the fact that as a responsible government, the security, welfare and well-being of the citizenry are of utmost priority and hence the need to deploy all its capacities to beef up security in the affected areas in Taraba State is needed to ensure the safety of the people and their properties." The written motion read.

The lawmakers asked the executive arm of the state to liaise with its Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau counterparts to establish a joint boundary security patrol to curb inter-state criminal activities.

The house also said it was concerned the people affected by the crisis have been rendered homeless without food, access to health care and education. It stated that the victims are exposed to famine, epidemics and attendant hardships and other inconveniences of displacement.

The legislators then appealed to the government to direct the state's Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials such as foodstuff, building materials, and medical facilities to the victims to alleviate their suffering.