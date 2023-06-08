Nigeria: Tinubu's Planned Meeting With Lawmakers-Elect Forces Senate to Shift Valedictory Session

7 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

A planned meeting at the instance of President Bola Tinubu and Senators-elect and Members-elect in the incoming 10th National Assembly, has forced the Senate to postpone its valedictory session from Thursday to Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The outgoing President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, confirmed that the Senate had rescheduled its valedictory session to Saturday.

Lawan had earlier announced on Tuesday that the Uppper Legislative Chamber would hold its valedictory session on Thursday.

But, the Senate President told members of the Senate Press Corps (SPC) during a farewell meeting on Wednesday, that the shift in the date was due to a scheduled meeting of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the lawmakers-elect of the incoming 10th National Assembly on Thursday.

The Senate held plenary on Tuesday as well as on Wednesday.

"By the grace of God, we will still hold plenary tomorrow (Thursday) and then our valedictory session will be on Saturday

"It is because tomorrow, Mr President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be meeting with the Senators-elect and Members-elect at 2pm.

"And we believe that a session as significant and as important and as historical and memorable as valedictory session of the Senate requires a whole day. Not one, two, three hours. And therefore we push it to Saturday," Lawan said.

The 9th Senate officially ends its four-year tenure on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Lawan hinted that the incoming 10th Senate would be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.