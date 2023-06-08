Nigeria: Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba to Stage Fedcup Finals On June 15

The grand finale of this year's NFF-Tingo Federation Cup Competition will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Thursday, 15th June 2023.

The men' finals to be contested between Bendel Insurance and Enugu Rangers beginning from 5pm will be preceded by the women's final, between Cup holders Bayelsa Queens and multi-titlists Rivers Angels, which is billed to commence at 2pm.

Bayelsa Queens are the defending champions of the competition, having overwhelmed FC Robo Queens of Lagos in the final of the 2021 competition at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The ingredients are there for a fierce contest in the men's final, with Bendel Insurance and Enugu Rangers having contested two of the most memorable finals in the history of the men's competition.

It, therefore, promises to be another feisty affair between the arch-rivals who are among the oldest clubs in the history of Nigerian football.

Bendel Insurance have been in flaming form this season, unbeaten in the abridged Nigeria Premier Football League season and posting credible performances everywhere.

Rangers International were on the backfoot for the larger part of the first half of the season but picked up in the second stanza, and are sure to give their all in the final of a competition in which they love to soar.

Meanwhile, Bendel Insurance last won their title in 1980 while Enugu Rangers tasted their last victory in 2018 against Kano Pillars at the venue of this year's finals.