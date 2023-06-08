Nigeria: United Nigeria Airline to Acquire 12 New Aircraft for Route Expansion

United Nigeria Airlines has unveiled plans to increase its fleet size and expand operations to more cities across Nigeria and the African region.

The airline, which started operations in February 2021, with four Embraer-145 aircraft, said it would acquire two Embraer-190 aircraft, which will be delivered by the fourth quarter of the year 2023 as well as introduce 10 brand new Embraer-175 aircraft in batches within 24 months afterwards.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said United Nigeria Airlines is not relenting in its effort to sustain its presence in the aviation sector and further serve Nigerians better.

He said: "We are desirous of expanding our operations. So, the acquisition of more aircraft is in accord with our business development and growth plan. We are bringing in Embraer-190 aircraft. We expect them to be in Nigeria by the end of the fourth quarter of the year 2023.

"We are also expecting another set of aircraft thereafter - 10 brand new Embraer-17. These will help us increase our capacity for national and regional operations also."

He disclosed that arrangements are in top gear for operations to Ghana, Angola, South Africa, Niger Republic, Cote d'Ivoire, and Senegal among other African countries.