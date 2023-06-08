Nigeria: Govt Moves to Harmonise Trade Treaty With Netherlands

As part of efforts for a sustainable investment promotion and protection, the federal government has moved to harmonize investment treaty with the Kingdom of Netherlands for the mutual benefits of both countries.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Evelyn Ngige, during the maiden round-table negotiation on the investment promotion and protection agreement between Nigeria and the Netherlands in Abuja, stated that the meeting was to boost economic activities and strengthen the confidence of investors for sustainable economic development.

According to the permanent secretary, who was represented by the Director of Investment Promotion, Mrs Gertrude Orji: "We believe that continuous collaboration between the two countries will impact positively on our economies."

She noted that the essence of the meeting was to deliberate on the draft models, taking into consideration both countries' policy directions.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chief Negotiator on Investment Promotion of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Robert van den Dool, stated that his country appreciated the relationship with the Nigerian government, which he described as one of the pillars of socio-economic development, economic cooperation and integration.

"This explains why the Netherlands has taken the initiative to look at their investment promotion in Nigeria to see how they can make this agreement more reflective in the world we live today," he stated.