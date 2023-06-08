Liberia: 'My Job Is to Speak for You'

-Rep. Saah Foko tells constituents

Montserrado County Electoral District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko says his legislative responsibility to his constituents is to speak and lobby for them.

He said his job is to ensure that the district gets the needed development that will improve the lives of the people and lift their spirits across the district.

"My job is not to look for money to do this project by myself. My job as [a] member of the 54th Legislature is to speak for you," he said Wednesday, 7 June 2023.

Representative Foko spoke while breaking grounds for the construction of a proposed multi-purpose administrative building in Lakpazee, Montserrado Electoral District #9.

He was joined at the ceremony by Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, and Madam Elizabeth S. B. Pelham, the Mother of Foko's late boss, Munah Pelham-Youngblood.

"This project is a milestone project. Let us all rally for the success of the project," he pleaded with his constituents.

"Do not look at who Saah Foko is, look at the greater good of the project," he urged residents.

Rep. Foko said it was by the special grace of God to break ground for what he termed as a "Legacy Project in honor of his late boss" Pelham-Youngblood.

He worked with Pelham-Youngblood when she represented the district up to her death, and he subsequently succeeded her in a by-election.

Foko disclosed that the project will live the late Representative Pelham-Youngblood's dream and make an impact in the district.

"I don't want you to give me the glory, neither to Senator Saah Joseph. It is God who provides the resources for us to do this work," he said.

"Let give God the glory for President Weah who saw destiny in me as well as many others, including Saah Joseph that today we are at this level," he added.

In special remarks, the Mayor of Monrovia Jefferson Tamba Koijee inspired the gathering, saying the story of Rep. Foko is a testimony that God can bless anybody and change their story.

He pleaded with residents of the district to rally around the lawmaker and to see him as one of their own.

Also remarking at the occasion, Senator Saah Joseph pledged his unflinching support to the project and called on everyone to join hands in supporting the project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said he would work to ensure that all resources are available for the project.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Mr. Alexander Saylee expressed gratitude to Representative Foko.

Earlier, giving the historical background of the proposed Munah Pelham-Youngblood Multi-purpose Administrative Building, Emmanuel Gbortoe said back in 2014, the District Development Council (DDC) signed a joint resolution aimed at securing the space for the project.

He added that the building, when completed, shall contain a three storey building that will host a library and resource center for students across the district.

He said it shall also contain an office space for the District Development Council as well as a hall that will host program and district meeting, festival, and personal programs.

Making remarks, the Chairman of the District Development Council Mr. Morris Kamara promised that the council will work along with the project team to ensure that the historical building is constructed.

He noted that when completed, the building will serve its true purpose for the livelihood of the residents of district #9 and beyond.