Nigeria: 95,000 Nigerian Pilgrims Perform 2023 Hajj

A total of 95, 000 Nigerian pilgrims are set to perform this year's Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia.

Out of the 95,000, 32, 781 are already transported safely to the holy land and others waiting at the various Hajj camps in the country to board flights to Kingdom.

This is even as the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), is seeking collaboration with a Saudi company and other relevant agencies for African non arab countries' pilgrims in Makkah, Mutawwifs to make the 2023 pilgrimage befitting one.

The deputy Makkah coordinator of NAHCON, Alhaji Alidu Shutti, made the appeal during an operational engagement with the company yesterday in Makkah, stressing the need for both parties to strengthen their partnership to serve the pilgrims, who are the guests of Allah, better.

He assured the readiness of NAHCON to key into any strategy that will benefit Nigerian pilgrims.

"The commission is more informed now than before the meeting and we will work on the outcome of the meeting for further consideration and necessary actions," Shittu said.

Shittu lauded the cooperation and resources deployed by the Mutawwifs in Makkah to achieve a huge success during this year's Hajj operation.

In his contributions at the meeting, the Makkah liaison officer of NAHCON, Alhaji Abubakar Lamin, charged the company to make sure that Nigerian contingent get special care at Masha'er for tents and medical services delivery, just as chief operations of NAHCON'S medical team, Dr. Usman Galadima, urged the company to improve on their services to Nigerian pilgrims by deploying more ambulances for Masha'er compared than last year.

"Designated space for a medical clinic at 17 field offices and examination couch/bed and medicines supplied made our work easy at Masha'er," Dr Galadima said.

Responding, the vice president of the Mutawifs company, Ar-Rayyan Muglan, who presided over the meeting, assured his company readiness to cooperate with NAHCON on anything that will positively enhance the 2023 Hajj operation, saying the long history of working together with the Nigerian Hajj Mission was a great opportunity and honour for them in serving the guests of Allah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.