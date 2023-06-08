Liberia: 'They Lack the Necessary Education and Experience'

...Says Nathanial Barnes

Former Finance Minister, M. Nathanial Barnes has revealed that most of President George M. Weah's appointees lack the necessary education and experience to deliver effectively on their responsibilities.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Monday, June 5, 2023, Ambassador Barnes pointed out that those appointed by President Weah have not been able to perform their respective duties due to their lack of experience and education. He said this is responsible for the poor governance system under the Weah administration.

Barnes believes that the current administration has a unique opportunity to transform change to the country's youthful generation.

The Presidential hopeful disclosed that his primary concern lies with widespread unemployment that is affecting a significant number of Liberians, who are unable to secure jobs.

Barnes emphasized the need for innovative solutions to create employment opportunities for Liberia's youthful generation.

The Presidential hopeful noted that there are sectors where young Liberians can be engaged and become productive, while also providing them a guaranteed income.

The former Liberian Ambassador stressed that the fundamental problem with the current administration is the appointment of inexperienced individuals to positions of power.

Barnes disclosed that those officials appointed by President Weah lack the requisite expertise and intellectual capacity to identify and address the country's problems and issues in Liberia.

"We need a complete overhaul of government personnel to bring onboard technocrats to positions of authority," he stressed.

"These technocrats would be responsible for recruiting, vetting, hiring, providing appropriate training, and monitoring individuals in their roles," he noted.

According to him, the importance of building solid institutions as the foundation of effective governance is lacking in Liberia.

Barnes mentioned that establishing such institutions would also help in controlling corruption in Liberia.

"Employees would understand their roles and the consequences of engaging in corrupt practices," he pointed out.

The Presidential candidate highlights corruption as a significant challenge that is hindering Liberia's progress. Barnes noted that corruption permeates the government, preventing effective employment practices, financial management, and the establishment of a robust revenue system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Combating corruption is essential to addressing the country's problems," he stressed.

Nat Banes described the overall condition of Liberia as a broken system, and pointed out that education, healthcare, and infrastructure are all in dire need of repair.

Barnes admitted that the problems Liberia and Liberians are faced with have deep historical roots and have been ignored for a long time due to national denial.

The former Ambassador, however, expresses hope that by acknowledging the problems and channeling energy into solving them, Liberia can overcome its challenges.

He said corruption is not just an institutional or systemic issue but also a psychological one and frowned at the belief that engaging in corruption is necessary for success or wealth accumulation considering it a fallacy.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Barnes has said that his intention to run again for the presidency is driven by his commitment to addressing these issues. He vowed to, if elected President, uphold the law and hold accountable corrupt officials across all branches of government.

Banes emphasized the need for urgent action to address the deep crisis facing Liberia, calling for a comprehensive approach to tackle the economy, education system, corruption, and infrastructure while urging Liberians to actively work towards improving the country rather than simply seeking leadership.