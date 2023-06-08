Liberia: Man Discovered Dead in Maryland County

Maryland County — A 51-year-old man identified as Philip Wion has been discovered dead in Pleebo, Zone 2 community in Maryland County.

The lifeless body of the late Wion was discovered early Wednesday morning, 7 June 2023.

Wion's lifeless body was seen lying under a tank early Tuesday morning until officers of the Liberia National Police, County Health Team, and community leaders arrived to examine it.

It sparked more concerns among residents of the New Pleebo Community.

According to Joseph Quire, an elder brother of the deceased, Mr. Wion had left his home on Tuesday evening for work. He was said to work as a security for a businessman.

His brother said he didn't return home until the discovery of his lifeless body.

"Philip left the house Tuesday night and went to work because he is a security for a businessman whose name is unknown," Mr. Quire explained.

According to Quire, the man for whom his late brother Wion served as security, had a shop around the big market.

"And the only thing we could see was our brother's dead body this morning," Quire lamented.

Quire said the death of his brother Mr. Wion brought sorrows and worries because it has left the family, including the community dwellers panicking.

He said his brother's death came in the wake of rumors of ritualistic killings in the county.

Meanwhile, a 15-man jury comprising the zone leadership and County Health Team after a thorough examination of the corpse reported no foul play.

Police in the district have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

However, local authorities in the community are urging residents and other communities not to panic as the government is doing everything possible to address the situation.