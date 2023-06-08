Liberia: Sex Workers Meet in Nimba

Nimba County — -To protect trade

Several young girls said to be commercial sex workers have ended a day's meeting in Ganta and Sanniqullie respectively, Nimba County, to discuss issues affecting their trade.

According to sources, the meeting was intended to organize themselves and speak with one voice, while vowing to stop girls from other counties coming to Nimba for prostitution.

They said their coming together will enable them to stop girls from Bong, Lofa, Grand Bassa, and even Monrovia, who they noted are seeing in Nimba to carry out commercial sex.

According to them, the presence of girls from other counties have reduced their price from US$20 to $10 and $5, respectively.

Speaking to the NEW DAWN via cellphone, the head of sex workers in Nimba (name withheld) said the presence of girls from outside the county is affecting their business, as they depend on the trade to feed themselves and pay rentals.

The meeting brought together young girls from various high schools and universities in Nimba, including the PYJ Polytechnic University, Liberia International Christian College (LICC) Nimba County University and the United Methodist University in Ganta.

The girls maintain that they are adequately prepared to serve the public in Nimba and don't need competitors from outside the county.

"We are feeding ourselves and renting rooms; we only depend on such practices so, if those girls continue to reduce the price, it may affect us", they lament.

Meanwhile, police in Ganta, Nimba County have invited the administration of the Liberia International Christian College in connection with an alleged rape case involving two students.

According to the Women and Children Division of the Liberia National Police in Ganta, Student Blama Sheriff, 26, was arrested for allegedly raping a female student of the university.

Police say the administration did not report the matter; instead, it held a meeting with students on campus, warning them not to bring it to the public.

