Nigeria: Why Legal Services Are Critical to Entertainers Career Growth - Olajengbesi

Legal practitioner and managing partner of Law Corridor Chambers, Pelumi Olajengbesi said many upcoming entertainers are not sufficiently aware that lawyers are critical to their career and business growth.

Olajengbesi stated this in an exclusive interview with Damilola Ogunsakin of Vanguard on Wednesday.

He noted that global trends in the entertainment industry have gone beyond the analog concept, making it imperative to rely on the service of legal experts, who are up to date.

The Abuja-based lawyer said, "Now, everything is digital, you need lawyers, who are up to date and understand the scope of the business within the spectrum and analysis of the sector to provide good services for entertainers.

"A lot of Nigerian entertainers especially the upcoming artistes are not sufficiently aware that they need to get lawyers involved in what they are doing at the starting point of their business or career.

"There's a need to get legal backing for you to be able to protect your intellectual property and assets for singer particularly. We need to put your copyright structures in proper perspective within a global context," he said.