Nigeria: We'll Work With NLC to Improve Civil Servants' Welfare - Kano Govt

The Kano State Government has extended an invitation to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State Chapter, for discussions aimed at fostering a progressive and mutually beneficial relationship to enhance the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Representing Kano State Governor Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo revealed that the new administration is committed to establishing a robust partnership between the government and labour, irrespective of any potential strikes.

Highlighting the administration's dedication to upholding the rights and privileges of workers in Kano State, Deputy Governor Abdussalam stressed the significance of the Kwankwasiyya principles, which are aimed at improving the lives of Kano State citizens.

"We want to assure the NLC that the current administration has pledged to maintain healthy relationships with all unions in the state and I wish to express gratitude to the NLC leadership and members for promptly responding to the government's invitation" the Deputy Governor stated.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Kano State NLC, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa, emphasized that the era of labour gangsterism is over, as the NLC is now a partner in progress.

He noted that the NLC has representation in the form of the deputy governor and the secretary to the state government, reducing their burden and strengthening collaboration between the labour union and the government.

Regarding strikes, the Chairman explained that the Kano chapter of the NLC follows the directives of the national body. He stated that the NLC's involvement ensures that state governments consider the implementation capabilities of various states when making decisions regarding salary increments and policies mandated by the federal government.

"I want to emphasize the importance of sustaining Sen. Rabiu Musa's legacy, which guarantees timely payment of salaries on the 25th of each month, including teachers' salaries and pensions.

"We are optimistic that the current administration will seek the NLC's expertise and inputs when required to address civil servant affairs" Comrade Kabiru stated.