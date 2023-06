A former Senator who represented Anambra Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Annie Okonkwo is dead.

He reportedly died in US after a long battle with a terminal illness.

A family member who spoke to Vanguard via the telephone on condition of anonymity confirmed the news of the his (Okonkwo) death.

Recall that the deceased who was a foremost industrialist recently celebrated his 63rd birthday on May 23, 2023.

Details soon...