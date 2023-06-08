Gambia: U.S. Embassy Honours Long Serving Retired Embassy Driver

The ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America, H.E. Momodou Lamin Bah, on Monday 5th June, 2023 conferred a Certificate of Recognition on Mr. Donato Catindig, a retired driver of the Embassy who served the Mission for fifteen years.

The ceremony was held at the Embassy's conference hall and was attended by Mr. Catindig and his family, and staff of the Embassy. Speaking at the event, Ambassador Bah recalled that the first time he met Mr. Catindig was in 2010 when he came to Washington DC to attend the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings. He described Mr. Catindig as somebody with good virtues, hardworking, helpful and professional in the execution of his job.

"Supporting one another comes from kindness which is usually given from the heart," the Gambian Ambassador posited.

Ambassador Bah said he had looked forward to working with Mr. Catindig as his personal driver when he was posted to the Embassy but unfortunately, Mr. Catindig's health condition did not permit him to continue working. He said health is key and should always remain the number one priority for everyone.

The Gambian Ambassador used the occasion to confer a Certificate of Recognition of quality service on Mr. Catindig on behalf of the Government and people of The Gambia. The Embassy also presented a traditional Gambian 'kaftan' (gown) as a gift to Mr. Catindig.

For his part, the deputy head of Mission, Mr. Mustapha Sosseh who re-echoed similar sentiments expressed by the ambassador, also thanked Mr. Catindig for his selfless service to the Embassy.

Mr. Donato Catindig thanked the Embassy for the support given to him and his family during the years he served at the Embassy. He said his work at the Embassy enabled him to support his children's education in the U.S. He used the opportunity to call names of Ambassadors he served under and thanked them for the support that they had given to him. They are: Ambassador Dodou Bammy Jagne, Ambassador Tamsir Jallow, Ambassador Neneh MacDouall-Gaye, Ambassador Alieu Ngum, Ambassador Sheikh Omar Faye and Ambassador Dawda Docka Fadera.

Issued by the Embassy of The Gambia in Washington D.C.