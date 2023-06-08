Gambia: AIUWA Graduates 247 Students

The American International University for West Africa (AIUWA) last Saturday graduated held a graduation for two hundred and forty-seven (247) students at a ceremony held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo.

The graduates include; undergraduate degrees in BSN General Nursing, Midwifery, Anaesthesia, Doctor of Pharmacy and Pharmacy Technicians, BSC in Accounting and Finance, Business Administration, Computer Science and Technology, Human Resources and Labour Management, Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Makie Taal, vice chancellor of AIUWA, said the graduation is possible through the extraordinary work and commitment by the University faculty and administration members as well as the hard work of the class of 2023.

"You have fulfilled all the requirements to be graduated and designated as professionals in your areas of concentration."

He, however, advised them to be professionals, ethical in their work and always believe in their ability and pursue their visions to attain their various objectives.

"Our focus for next year is to increase the student enrollment and offer new courses; maintain and improve our standard and continue nurturing and development of an environment to facilitate faculty participation in research and publications."

This, he said, can be achieved by hosting and participating in more national and international research activities.

Dinesh Shukla, chancellor for AIUWA, described lives after graduation as the most important life for all the graduates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged the outgoing students to work and maintain professionalism anywhere they found themselves.

Chancellor Shukla equally advised the graduates to support their parents, friends, family and the poor. This, he said would offer them blessings.

This achievement, he said, happened as a result of immense support of The Gambia Government and her people.

He commended all and sundry for supporting AIUWA since its inceptions.

Baba Barrow, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountant (GICA), expressed appreciation to AIUWA for their professional admission of students, while thanking the educational institution for giving the requisite skills and knowledge to Gambian youth.

Speaking further, he advised the graduates to continue furthering their education in order to have more qualifications.

He reminded that technology is changing and developing on a daily basis and therefore, there is a need for them to adopt new innovations in their various fields of study.

Jimmy Olu Coker, president Pharmaceutical Society of The Gambia said the nursing field is expanding vastly and therefore, there is a greater need for nurses to specialize.

The pharmacist commended AIUWA for what he described as achievement in the pharmacy sector, while thanking the graduates for their success.