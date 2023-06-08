Gambia: Brikama Utd Move to 3rd in GFF 1st Division League

Brikama United on Monday beat Hawks FC 3-0 during their week 26 fixture of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League to move third position on the table standing. The game was played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

Sainey Bojang opened the scoring for Brikama United in the 41st minute before Lamin Sambou and Mustapha Drammeh extended their lead in the 73rd and 78th minutes.

The defeat dropped Hawks FC to 12th position with 30 points.

Elsewhere, Waa Banjul played a goalless draw against Wallidan FC during a Banjul-derby game played at the Banjul King George 5 Mini Stadium.

Waa Banjul occupy 13th position with 30 points, while Wallidan sit 5th position with 38 points.

