Gambia: Major Zones Prepare for Qualifiers As 'Nawetan' Approaches

7 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Major nawetan zones are preparing for their respective qualifiers, as the 2023-2024 nawetan season approaches.

The zones are currently gearing themselves up for the annual wet season biggest football fiesta qualifiers.

Nawetan football championship attracts more spectators and ambiance than the country's Elite and Second Division League matches.

Major Nawetan zones use the rainy season biggest football festivity to scout good players for the annual Super Nawetan zonal football tournament.

Divisional league club coaches also use nawetan competitions to scout good players for their respective club.

