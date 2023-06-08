Ghana: 27 Military Personnel Acquire Techniques in Peacekeeping Operations

A three-week training programme to equip 27 military personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) with the requisite skills and techniques for observing peacekeeping operations is underway in Accra.

The personnel comprising 21 females have been nominated for deployment in United Nations (UN) and Regional Peace Operations missions.

It is being organised by the GAF in collaboration with Women Peace and Security Institute (WPSI) of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) and funded by Global Affairs Canada.

The programme is expected to provide the personnel with fair knowledge of the establishment, and legal framework of UN peacekeeping operations to enable them to discharge their duties and responsibilities effectively.

Opening the training programme, the Deputy Commandant, KAIPTC, Air Commodore George Kweku Arko-Dadzie, said the training forms part of Elise Initiative Programme, which was aimed at enhancing the capabilities of GAF to address barriers to women in peacekeeping.

He explained that the multidimensional peacekeeping operations were not only maintaining peace and security, but also to protect civilians, disarm combatants, protect and promote human rights and restore the rule of law.

He noted that the course was further aimed at developing a number of trained officers of Ghana Armed Forces personnel who could function as observers in Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU), and UN field missions with a view to contributing to Ghana's peacekeeping efforts across the globe.

"Ghana has established itself as an enviable reference point in global peacekeeping through troop contribution and by virtue of the high professional standards that its personnel have demonstrated in field missions," he stated.

Air Commodore Arko-Dadzie also indicated that, the focus of the course was to offer understanding of the basic principles, guidelines and policies on UN peacekeeping to guide the personnel, while they carry out critical tasks to assist countries in transition from conflict to peace.

He urged the participants to exercise high standard of discipline during the sessions as they interact and share their personal experiences and build friendships.

He thanked Global Affairs Canada for their continuous support and partnering with the KAIPTC to run the course in the country.

The Senior Liaison Officer for the Elsie Initiative in Ghana, Global Affairs Canada, Miss Pearl Wierenga, in her address said Global Affairs Canada was gratified to be funding KAIPTC for the training as part of their bilateral partnership with GAF through the Elsie Initiative for women in peace operations.

To ensure that peacekeeping operations were more effective and long-lasting, she said women needed to participate alongside men in the process.

"Canada believes that women in military and police services should benefit equally from deployment opportunities to UN peace operations. Women also broaden the range of skills diversity and capacities available to UN peace operations," she said.

Miss Wierenga, who officially opened the course said Ghana was currently the largest contributor of women military peacekeepers to the UN global.