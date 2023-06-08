Ghana: Spain Donates 4 Vehicles to Police, Immigration Service

The Spanish Interior Ministry through its Embassy in Ghana has donated four vehicles to the Ghana Immigration and the Ghana Police services in Accra yesterday.

The vehicles, which were purchased at a cost of about Ꞓ96,800, were to help in reinforcing the borders of Ghana and to fight against crime.

Presenting the vehicles, the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutierrez, said Spain was committed to the security of Ghana and the sub-region, adding that whatever happened in the country had a direct impact on their security.

"We have a fruitful cooperation between our security forces both bilaterally and through the European Union to combat common challenges such as terrorism, violent extremism and organised crime," he stated.

He mentioned that the Spanish Ministry of Interior had been contributing to building the capacities of the Ghanaian security forces in the past few years.

He acknowledged Ghana's leadership in organising regional security cooperation through the Accra Initiative, adding that "I trust the equipment donated today will also be an asset to reinforce the initiative."

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, said both countries were fighting against international crimes, terrorism, irregular migration adding that "we both believe in regular migration and its benefits."

He said the government was committed to equipping the security agencies, including the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration Service and welcome the support of partner organisations.

"We must all celebrate the fact that Ghana is an oasis of peace in the sub-region and let me pay tribute to all Ghanaians for being our source of intelligence to the security agencies and operating with them to enable us enjoy the peace we have now," the Interior Minister said.

Mr Dery said that, the donation further deepened and consolidated the relationship between both countries, adding that Spain was one of the EU countries that had collaborated with the government in the area of security, noting that Ghana's relationship with Spain dated back to the 1960s.

He said the president was working towards a better Ghana that would enable the citizens remain in the country to work, rather than risking their lives on perilous journeys to the EU.