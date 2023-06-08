Ghana: Energy C'ssion Schools Prisons Service Personnel On Energy Efficiency, Conservation

The Energy Commission on Thursday organised a training programme for the Ghana Prisons Service on energy efficiency and conservation in Accra.

The training aimed to sensitise personnel of the Prison Service on the need to conserve and use energy efficiently to cut down on the cost of electricity.

The Deputy Director for Energy Efficiency Regulations, Energy Commission, Mr Ken Amankwa, said the training formed part of the commission's mandate to lead energy efficiency awareness creation and implementation, through regulations and standards, in a bid to ensure the efficient utilisation of energy resources in Ghana.

He said the two main ways to reduce energy cost were through the use of efficient appliances and conservation. The Energy conservation, he explained, involves behavioural changes by users of electricity.

Mr Amankwa indicated that reduction in electricity consumption cost and protection of the environment serves as benefits derived from conserving and using energy efficiently.

"Studies have shown that the two main causes of carbondioxide (CO2) emission is energy consumption or energy production and use, so the more you consume, the more power plants are burning; fuel especially the fossil fuel like coal, light crude oil, gas among others pollute more and contribute more to climate change and temperature rise," he added.

He entreated Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of conserving energy at all times using the right appliances.

The Public Relations Officer under the Public Affairs Unit of the Energy Commission, Mr Samuel Frimpong, highlighted on the importance of discarding old electrical appliances that consume more electricity.

He said using old and second hand appliances only increased electricity consumption which could lead to higher bills.

"Fridge has expiring date and after 10 years, it becomes a cooler box. So you don't need to go out there to buy these home use fridges. If it comes to your home, it consumes a lot of energy and at the end of the month, you pay huge sum of amount for your electricity bill.

"Because those fridges that have outlived their lifespan consume about 1,200 KWh every year whereas the brand new ones that has Energy Commission's yellow label consume around 350 KWh, so if you strike the difference, you make savings around 800 KWh every year," he added.

Mr Frimpong urged the public to look out for the Commission's yellow label when purchasing brand new electrical appliances.

Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Samuel Kofi Opoku, Public Relations Unit, Ghana Prisons Service said the training was timely and would help the staff of the Prisons Service use energy efficiently.

He urged the Commission to extend the training to other institutions such as the schools, churches, hospitals among others to help save energy in the country.