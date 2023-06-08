Gambia: France Diplomat Visits Wassu LBS

Jean Charles Allard, the French ambassador to The Gambia recently visited Wassu Lower Basic School (WLBS) in the Central River Region (CRR) north.

The visit, a result of the French government's resolve to take over the responsibility in schools programme from World Food Programme in CRR north.

In his remarks, Ambassador Allard expressed his government's readiness in supporting schools with the World Food Programme.

He added that with a rich and good diet, children will be motivated to be regular and stay in schools and learn effectively.

He added that a rich and good diet is also important for the health of children and economic sustainability.

Yasuhiro Tsumura, the World Food Programme country representative in The Gambia, talked about the importance of the school feeding programme in the country.

Ousman Bah, the governor of Central River Region, thanked the French representative and France government for their tremendous support to his region and country at large.

According to him, the school feeding programme promotes children's education, health and enhances economic benefits.

Governor Bah urged people to go back to the land and grow what they eat in order to reduce the high cost of living.

He also called on parents to send their children to school, saying they are the future leaders of the country.

He went on to thank President Barrow for creating the conducive environment for donors and investors to come into the country.

Mama Sanneh, the president of the school's Mothers Club, thanked Ambassador Allard and the France government for their support towards Gambian children.

Pierre Bah, the chief of Niani called on children to take their education seriously.

The France diplomat and delegation were happy after visiting the school's fish pond, poultry and garden that supports the school feeding programme.