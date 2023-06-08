Africa: 'Our Africa Project' Donates Wheelchairs, Sunburn Creams, Others to GFD

'Our Africa Project'a German charity established to support vulnerable groups in Africa on Thursday extended magnanimity to The Gambia Federation of the Disabled (GFD) with the donation of wheelchairs, walking wheelchairs, sunburn creams and sun glasses.

The presentation was done at Gambia Organisation for the Visually Impaired (GOVI) in Kanifing.

At the presentation, Lamin K. Fatty, Executive Director of GFD, expressed appreciation to the donor for the gesture, which he described, as timely and laudable.

"We are excited to receive these items on behalf of Persons Living with Disabilities, who are always in need of these kind of gestures. Therefore, we are delighted for this partnership and we look forward for more support and collaboration to better the lives of PWDs in The Gambia."

Presenting the items, Miss Claudia Hoffman, executive director of 'Our Africa Project' in the Gambia, said her charity has been rendering support to the vulnerable groups in the country.

"I and the executive director based in Germany, Miss Stephanie Dau, established this organization to support mothers, children, disabled groups and animals because we believed these groups are mostly vulnerable and in need in Africa." she said.

She expressed her organization resolve to continue supporting Gambians in any way they can, saying she will use her contacts to bring more help in The Gambia most especially the vulnerable groups.

Miss Awa Boye, Secretary General of Association of Gambia Albinos, who delivered the vote of thanks, hailed the organization for the support gesture.

These sunburn creams, she added, come at a right time when people in the country are anticipatingsummer season.

"We are all aware how scorching the sun always is. And we the albinos lack enough melanin to protect ourselves from contacting diseases associated with the sun and most of us are not from a wealthy home to buy these suncreams. Therefore, on behalf of the association we thank you for this timely support and we will make the right people receive." she underlined.

She thus calls on government and other stakeholders to come on board and support them in order to mitigate some of their challenges.