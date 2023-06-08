Gambia: GPF Slip, Red Scorpions Held in Women's Division One League

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) slipped while Red Scorpions were held in the ongoing 2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's Division One League.

The Gambia Armed Force beat The Gambia Police Force 3-0 during a security derby clash played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field played on Friday.

Fatou Beyai opened the scores for the Khaki Girls in 22nd minute before Fatou Daffeh double their advantage at the stroke of half time.

Mabintou Sanneh netted the third goal in the 77th minute to earn her side a convincing win over The Gambia Police Force.

Defending champions, Red Scorpions were held to a barren goalless draw by Future Bi during a match played at the Bakau Mini Stadium on the same day.

Debutants Koita thumped Berewuleng 2-0 at the Live Your Dream Sports Complex in Basori, thanks to goals from Veronica Sambou and Stephanie Onyenali in the 14th and 18th minutes respectively.

Jeshwang United drew goalless with Raptim at the Live Your Dream Sports Complex in Basori on Sunday during the 3pm kickoff. Abuko United drew 1-all with City Girls at the same venue and day.

Mansa Wally defeated Yakarr 2-1 during a clash played at the Live Your Dream Sports Basori on Friday.

Brikama United drew 1-1 with Prison.

Sireh Korteh scored for Brikama United while Van Badjie netted for Prison.

Immigration thumped Kinteh's 2-0 during a game played at Banjul Mini Stadium at 5pm on Friday.

Isatou Fatty and Mariama Beyai were on target for Immigration.

Lower Nuimi thrashed Jung Mama FC 3-1 at the Banjul Mini Stadium at 3pm.