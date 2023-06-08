Gambia: 2nd Tier - Omar Faal Stimulates Gunjur Utd to Win Over Tallinding Utd

Prolific striker Omar Faal on Monday inspired Gunjur United to a slender 1-0 victory over Tallinding United in their week-28 fixture of the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

The Coastal Town boys and the Tallinding based-club drew 1-1 in the first round of the country's Second Tier campaign at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Both sides came for the significant three points to bounce back in the Second Division League after losing their previous league outings.

Gunjur United opened the scores through prolific striker Omar Faal in the 84th minute of the match, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Coastal Town boys.

Tallinding United reacted for an equaliser and crafted some goal scoring chances but failed to materialise on them thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Gunjur United.

The win moved Gunjur United to 12th place on the country's Second Tier table standing with 37 points.

Tallinding United dropped to 16th place on the Second Division League table standing with 28 points after slipping to Gunjur United.