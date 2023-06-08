Gambia: Amir Trawally Calls for Peace, Unity in Diversity

The Amir of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat-The Gambia has called for maintenance of peace and social co-existence in the country to ensure sustainable development.

Baba Trawally was speaking at the end of a three-day annual religious gathering convened by Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat- The Gambia and held at Masroon Senior Secondary School in Yundum.

"My dear brothers and sisters, citizens and residents of this country, please let us be peaceful and always try to advocate for peace in our societies. We should be the people who will reconcile matter because reconciliation is the best."

"We should always seek the path of dialogue to resolve our differences and misunderstanding. In that way, we will always plant the seed of love and mutual brotherhood and understanding between us. We should always remember that Islam is a religion of peace."

He said as Islam is a religion of peace, Muslims ought to be peaceful, peace makers and also ambassadors of peace at anywhere.

"Peace is not only value in Islam but all major religions of the world," he added.

Moving forward, he said there is a need for all to cherish the country's diversity and be united in that diversity.

"In order for us to continue enjoying the peace that we always have been enjoying in this country, we should continue to have respect for each other, be tolerant, have understanding, be just in our dealing and then continue loving each other as brothers and sisters from the same mother and father," he said.

Representing President Barrow, Ebrima Sillah, minister for Transport, Works and Infrastructure, said the government recognises and appreciates Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat commitment to peaceful co-existence in the country.

He called on all to promote religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence to ensure sustainable peace and development in the country.

Representing Banjul Muslim elders, Alhagie Bai Sainey Secka, reminded that there is only one Islam and all Muslims are brothers and sisters.

"We live together and all of us believe in Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W). There is a need for all Muslims to work together and harmoniously, adding the doors of Banjul Muslims elders are open for all Muslims."

He said the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat is known to be a peaceful denomination of Islam.