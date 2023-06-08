Gambia: Amir Trawally Calls for Peace, Unity in Diversity

7 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

The Amir of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat-The Gambia has called for maintenance of peace and social co-existence in the country to ensure sustainable development.

Baba Trawally was speaking at the end of a three-day annual religious gathering convened by Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat- The Gambia and held at Masroon Senior Secondary School in Yundum.

"My dear brothers and sisters, citizens and residents of this country, please let us be peaceful and always try to advocate for peace in our societies. We should be the people who will reconcile matter because reconciliation is the best."

"We should always seek the path of dialogue to resolve our differences and misunderstanding. In that way, we will always plant the seed of love and mutual brotherhood and understanding between us. We should always remember that Islam is a religion of peace."

He said as Islam is a religion of peace, Muslims ought to be peaceful, peace makers and also ambassadors of peace at anywhere.

"Peace is not only value in Islam but all major religions of the world," he added.

Moving forward, he said there is a need for all to cherish the country's diversity and be united in that diversity.

"In order for us to continue enjoying the peace that we always have been enjoying in this country, we should continue to have respect for each other, be tolerant, have understanding, be just in our dealing and then continue loving each other as brothers and sisters from the same mother and father," he said.

Representing President Barrow, Ebrima Sillah, minister for Transport, Works and Infrastructure, said the government recognises and appreciates Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat commitment to peaceful co-existence in the country.

He called on all to promote religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence to ensure sustainable peace and development in the country.

Representing Banjul Muslim elders, Alhagie Bai Sainey Secka, reminded that there is only one Islam and all Muslims are brothers and sisters.

"We live together and all of us believe in Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W). There is a need for all Muslims to work together and harmoniously, adding the doors of Banjul Muslims elders are open for all Muslims."

He said the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat is known to be a peaceful denomination of Islam.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.