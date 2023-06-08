Nigeria: Ibom Air Has Grown Beyond Projections, Says Airline As It Marks 4th Anniversary

The airline official explains the reason behind its success and growth.

Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, Wednesday marked its fourth anniversary of commercial flight operations in the country.

The airline on 7 June 2019 launched its inaugural flight, taking off from its operational base - Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo to Nigeria's commercial city, Lagos.

Reflecting on the airline's operations in the past four years, its Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi, said the airline has witnessed tremendous growth beyond its business plan projections.

"These significant milestones were achieved through the careful and painstaking execution of our business plan and the hard work and dedication of our very committed staff compliment."

This is contained in a statement by the Group Manager, Marketing and Communications of the airline, Aniekan Essienette.

With only four years of commercial operations, Ibom Air is rated as one of the most successful airlines in the country and has garnered several awards including the best airline award for three consecutive years - 2020, 2021 and 2022.

With seven aircraft (five Bombardier CR900s and two Airbus A220-300) in its fleets, the airline flies 11 routes covering six cities in the country - Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Enugu and Uyo.

Ibom Air in November 2021 signed an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of 10 A220 aircraft to boost its fleet, an addition that will see the airline expanding its commercial flights to West and Central Africa.

As part of the efforts to kick start the international flight, the state government on 28 May commissioned an International Terminal, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, a new taxiway and an apron extension to cater for the anticipated influx of people at the operational base of the airline.

Earlier in the year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) awarded the airline a safety certification.

Speaking on the award, Mr Uriesi said, "The achievement of IOSA certification, the imminent entry into service of the new, ultra-modern hub terminal in our home base, the commencement of aircraft maintenance at the brand-new MRO facility also in Uyo, and the forthcoming delivery of our first brand new Airbus A220-300, together represent a pivotal moment for the Company as we prepare to expand our services into West and Central Africa in the second half of the year."

To mark its 4th anniversary, Ibom Air has planned a fun event on 9 June to fete customers and other partners of the airline.