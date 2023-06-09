Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Governor Meets Tinubu, Lists Demands

The meeting was on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Thursday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, and pledged to work together to provide the benefits of democracy to the people.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Mr Eno said he solicited President Tinubu's intervention in the Ibom Deep Seaport, a project that is believed would provide jobs to thousands of people and change the economic fortunes of the state when completed.

The governor also urged the president to complete the Calabar - Itu Road, whose contract was awarded by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

"There are lots of things we expect from the federal government, and it's only with that cooperation that we can work together and achieve the common good; whatever I know I can do to bring the dividends of democracy to my people, I will do it.

"I also mentioned to him the export license, the free zone for our airport so that the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility there, we will be able to bring in spare parts to service the aeroplanes.

"These are strategic partnerships that we want with the federal government. So, I talked about it, and he has promised to look into it, and I believe him," Mr Eno said.

The MRO facility, whose capacity can sit eight Airbus A220S at the same time, was one of the airport infrastructure commissioned on 28 May by Mr Eno's predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, in preparation to kick start international flights for the state-owned airline - Ibom Air.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An International Terminal with a capacity to process three million passengers, a new taxiway and an apron extension was also commissioned at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

Subsidy removal palliatives

Speaking on the removal of petroleum subsidy, which has pushed petrol price from N189 to N540 and inflicted economic pain on the people, Mr Eno said he would take measures to address it in his state next week.

He told reporters that his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, had distributed some palliatives to all the local government areas in the state on Wednesday but did not mention the kind of palliatives that was shared.

Several states, including Kwara and Edo States, have taken several measures to cushion the effect of the hike in the price of petrol for workers in the state by reducing work days for civil servants from five to three.

In Edo, Governor Godwin Obaseki had promised to further increase the minimum wage of workers in the state from the current N40,000 when the earnings accrue to the state from subsidy removal is paid.