Nigeria: Katsina Assembly Passed 54 Bills, 324 Motions in 4 Years

Katsina State House of Assembly disclosed that the 7th Assembly has passed 54 bills and 324 motions in four years.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 7th assembly, the speaker of the house Tasi'u Maigari Zango made the revelation, stating that the administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari assented to over 80 per cent of them.

Some of the bills passed are, " Katsina State House of assembly commission law, a Law to promote children's access to basic education and for connected matters, Katsina state safety and road traffic authority law, Katsina State revenue harmonization law amongst others."

He reiterated that from the 324 motions which were also passed to the executive, 74 were successfully implemented, describing the 7th assembly as the best in the history of the state.

He, therefore, thanked the members for their enormous support and cooperation throughout the four years of the house, recognising also the partnership and commitment of the former Governor Aminu Bello Masari who has also made headway toward the successes recorded.