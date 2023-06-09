Nigeria, Niger Strengthen Bilateral Relations On Border Security

The federal government of Nigeria and Niger Republic have strengthened defence bilateral relations on border security.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar kana stated this when he hosted the delegations of the Niger military high school participants who are on strategic familiarisation tour of Nigeria.

In a statement by the Director Press Ministry of Defence, Victoria Agba-Attah, Dr. Kana said that Nigeria will continue to strengthen Defence bilateral relations with Republic of Niger pointing out that Nigeria and Niger have a long standing relationship which is based on shared border and common culture and historical heritage.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director of Joint Services Department, Mrs Olu Mustapha said that the relationship between the two countries over the years was fraternal owing to the spirit of good governance.

He added that Nigeria and Niger have an ongoing agreement on Defence cooperation signed on 18th October 2012.

He noted that the visit of the Niger Military High School participants would help both countries to reinforce Military Cooperation as a working tool for future collaborations.

Dr. Kana explained that Nigeria's border with Niger has been relatively the most peaceful and incident-free of all Nigerian borders with other neighbors.

"There has been no serious border conflicts between the two countries", adding that each country has based its diplomatic relations upon non-interference in the internal affairs of the other.

Earlier in his remark, the leader of the delegation, Brigadier-General Ben Ibrahim Abdoul condoled the Permanent Secretary on the demise of his father.

General Abdoul explained that the aim of their visit was to gain a wider knowledge for their thesis on Military Cooperation and cross border security using Nigeria as a case study.

He added that the acquired information would be shared and used within their operations and for the protection of their military domain.

The leader of the delegation said that the Military High School was created in 2020 to prepare for Defence Security Policy. He explained that the delegation comprised of 10 Directing Staff and 23 Participants in Nigeria to seek information on the activities of the Defence sector.

He stated that Niger Republic has always extended maximum military assistance to Nigeria and has always been obliged with all the required information and intelligence on the activities of terrorist and associated criminal elements whenever necessary.