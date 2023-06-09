Nigeria: Federal Govt Declares June 12 Public Holiday

8 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Pamela Ephraim

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 12, 2023 Public Holiday in commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day celebration.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulating all Nigerians on this occasion.

She said "On this memorable occasion therefore, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are invited to appreciate the progress that has been made, celebrate the milestones covered and look forward to a better future for the country's democracy.

The Permanent Secretary wishes all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration."

