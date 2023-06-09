South Africa: Cholera Death Toll Rises to 32 - South African News Briefs - June 9, 2023

Cholera Death Toll Rises to 32

The death toll from the cholera outbreak in South Africa has risen to 32, reports EWN. A 42-year-old woman from Parys in the Free State is the second confirmed fatality. The Free State Health Department confirmed the death of the 42-year-old woman a day after laboratory tests identified cholera as the cause. The outbreak has resulted in 166 laboratory-confirmed cases and 202 suspected cases across five provinces in just five months. Gauteng has been the hardest-hit province, with 152 cases. Despite testing numerous water samples, authorities have not yet determined the source of the outbreak. The public is advised to remain vigilant, avoid contaminated food and water, and practice proper hand hygiene to prevent infection.

Uber and Bolt Barred from Soweto Malls Amidst Violence Concerns

E-hailing taxi drivers in Soweto will not be allowed to enter shopping malls for the next three months due to recent violence, reports TimesLIve. The agreement was reached with minibus taxi operators after clashes and torching of e-hailing taxis, allegedly by taxi operators who accused Bolt and Uber drivers of stealing business from them. The temporary solution aims to ensure community safety until a permanent resolution is found. E-hailing drivers will drop off passengers at the mall gates, except for the elderly or disabled. Police presence and an intelligence unit team have been deployed to monitor the situation.

Prestigious Cape Town School Caught in Social Media Race Storm

A prestigious Cape Town school, Westerford High School, is facing a race controversy after a social media account, believed to be owned by one of its students, began posting derogatory and racist content targeting black pupils, reports IOL. The Instagram account, named Grade8a_2023, shared images of slaves and made racially offensive remarks about black and colored people. The school has launched an investigation into the matter and has condemned the posts. They have organized counseling sessions for affected students, staff, and parents. The Western Cape Education Department is also investigating the incident and is trying to identify the account holder. The school has stated that if a student is found to be involved, disciplinary action will be taken as they have a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination.

More South African news