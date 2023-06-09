Rwanda: Senegal Names Provisional Squad for 2023 Women's Afrobasket

Senegal on Wednesday, June 7, announced a 19-woman preliminary squad for the much-anticipated 2023 FIBA Women's AfroBasket due in Kigali in July.

According to the Senegalese Basketball Federation, the former African champions will start their preparations for the biennial African Championship on June 12 at Marius Ndiaye Stadium in Dakar.

Moustapha Gueye is returning as head coach and summoned a squad that includes four players who helped Senegal to a fourth-place finish at the 2021 Women's AfroBasket in Cameroon.

Among key players that the veteran coach selected in his squad include Sokhna Sylla, Yacine Diop, Oumoul Khiam Sarr, Madjiguene Sene and point guard Cierra Dillard.

This is Dillard's first Senegal call-up since receiving her Senegalese citizenship.

Last December, the 27-year-old played a huge role in helping Sporting Alexandria win the 2022 FIBA Africa Women's Champions Cup in Maputo, Mozambique.

Sporting Alexandria won their first-ever continental trophy on the back of a 5-1 record with US-born Dillard leading the Egyptian club with team-highs of 19.2 points, 4 assists while recording a 20.3 efficiency rating.

This year's Women's AfroBasket will take place at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, from July 28 to August 6.

Senegal is among the teams which have so far qualified for the tournament alongside Nigeria, Mali, Cameroon, Senegal, Mozambique, Egypt, DR Congo and host nation Rwanda.

The remaining four teams will be determined through regional qualifiers over the next few weeks.