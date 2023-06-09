Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Reappoints Chief of Staff, Others

The governor also appointed Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin, a federal commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), as the secretary to the state government.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has re-appointed Tayo Ayinde and Gboyega Soyannwo as his chief of staff and deputy chief of staff respectively.

The governor also appointed Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin, a federal commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), as the secretary to the state government.

Mr Sanwo-olu, who was sworn in to a second term last week, announced his first appointments on Thursday.

The appointments were announced by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

"The appointments take immediate effect," Gboyega Akosile, the governor's media adviser said in a statement.

"Ms Salu-Hundeyin, a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is a Commissioner representing Lagos State in the National Population Commission (NPC) before she was appointed SSG," the statement reads.

"Ayinde and Soyannwo served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively during the first term of Governor Sanwo-Olu."