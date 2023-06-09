Nigeria: Citizen-Centred Diplomacy Remains Our Priority - Federal Govt

Federal government has restated its commitment to citizen-centred diplomacy to protect Nigerians both within and outside the country.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adamu Lamuwa, stated this at the graduation of the 25th Regular Course of the Foreign Service Academy in Abuja, yesterday.

Ambassador Lamuwa said, "Citizens-centered diplomacy is our focus, economic diplomacy we are on it; we have had so much interest in dealing with our citizens abroad, of course we are not unaware of the challenges being faced by Nigerians abroad."

He urged the newly graduating officers to be upright, honest, hardworking, diligent and emotionally stable when they are posted out as diplomats in various countries.

"We are still the giant of Africa irrespective of whatever challenges we have, you have the responsibility of upholding this.

"You are the backbone of this service and we look up to you to go out there, defend the interest, project our national interest and deliver on the services required of us as a ministry by the government and as a country because Nigerians stand in the international comity of nations is judged by the performance of its diplomats.

"Remember the ultimate is the interest of Nigeria, the National interest," he told the graduating officers.

A former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Martin Ihoeghian Uhomoibhi, appealed to the officers to protect the country's interest and defend her honour wherever they may be.

He urged the officers that as diplomats representing Nigeria, they must show empathy to all Nigerians no matter their status in any country they find themselves.

He said, "How privilege you are to be among the few that will fly the Nigerian flag outside the shores of this country, it's a huge responsibility, and it is a privilege, please don't soil our image, your mission is to promote, project, protect and defend Nigeria's interest, it is a sacred duty, it's a call to holiness to be a diplomat and a flyer of the Nigerian flag.

"It's also a call to excellence, you must read books, knowledge is key, as a representative of Nigeria you must seek knowledge.

"You are representing Nigeria; you must listen to Nigerians outside the shores of this country, who come to you, empathy is putting yourself in the shoes of that stranded and needy Nigerian, who has no relation outside the shores of this country except you."

No fewer than 118 participants were issued certificates of attendance having completed the course of study for the 25th Regular Course of the Foreign Service Academy, FSA.

The Foreign Service Academy (FSA), is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs foremost institution of learning responsible for providing training and capacity building for Nigeria's young and upcoming diplomats.