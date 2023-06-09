Nigeria: Six Students to Represent Nigeria At Microsoft World Championship in U.S.

9 June 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Yvonne Ugwuezuoha

Six students drawn from various secondary schools will represent Nigeria at the 2023 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC) in Disneyland, Florida, United States.

The yearly event, which attracts students from over 150 countries, is designed to test students' capabilities in the use of Microsoft software.

A statement by the organiser of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship for Students in Nigeria, ReadManna Empowerment Initiative, said the six students were selected to represent Nigeria after emerging as winners in the national championship between October 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

The students include Fenna Nwokeji, Aduvie International School, Abuja; Victor Omoyajowo and Adesuwa Igbinedion, Faith Academy, Canaanland, Ogun; Bolurinwa Fabuyi, City of Knowledge Academy, Ogun as well as Daniel Uzugbo and Aderinsola Adeegbe of Faith Academy, Canaanland, Ogun State.

The students would be accompanied by two ICT teachers, Mr Olusola Ajayi of Aduvie International School, Abuja, and Mrs Victoria Adebayo of Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State.

