Liberia: For Failure to Show Up in Contempt of Court Regarding U.S.$100m Cocaine Saga, Supreme Court Fines Justice Minister, Solicitor General for Disrespect

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has imposed a fine of US$500 each on the Attorney General and Justice Minister of Liberia, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, as well as the Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Nyanti Tuahn, for engaging in disrespectful acts towards the Court.

Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, mandated that the fine be paid within 72 hours, and that the receipt for payment be submitted to the Court's Marshal's office.

Justice Minister Dean found himself in trouble with the Supreme Court when he failed to attend a contempt proceeding filed against him by the Court for statements made against the judiciary when the government lost the US$100m drug case and the refusal of the Supreme Court to place a prohibition on the enforcement of the ruling of Criminal Court 'C'.

The Solicitor General chose to legally represent both the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Information, while simultaneously submitting a request to the Supreme Court to excuse the two officials from answering to any contempt proceedings. The grounds for this request were that both men were out of Liberia on official duty on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the same day the contempt proceedings were scheduled.

When the case was called on Tuesday, the Solicitor General appeared on behalf of Cllr. Frank Musa Dean and Minister Legerhood Rennie of Information. Cllr. Tuahn informed the Court about the officials' departure for official duties in the early morning hours on the day the contempt hearing was scheduled.

However, Chief Justice Yuoh responded by stating that the notice of assignment for the contempt proceedings had been served on May 30, 2023, providing ample notice and time for the ministers to submit their necessary excuses regarding the matter.

She emphasized that, as it stands, there have been no excuses or communications regarding the officials being on official duty outside of Liberia. Chief Justice Yuoh stated, "This Court finds it highly irregular and in violation of established norms. Furthermore, it is unprecedented for the Minister of Justice."

The Chief Justice continued, "This act is viewed by the Court as disrespectful and undermines its authority. Therefore, the Justice Minister and Solicitor General of Liberia are each individually fined an amount of US$500, which must be paid within 72 hours of this ruling, with the payment receipt submitted to the Court's Marshal's office."

The Supreme Court Chief Justice sternly warned both ministers that if they fail to file a formal excuse with the Court within 72 hours of the ruling, the Court will take appropriate punitive action against them in accordance with its authority and the law.