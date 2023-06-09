Liberia: U.S. Veterans Wins Prince Walker Cup

Monrovia — The CEO of Humanitarian Without Borders, Prince Opoku Walker, proved to be explosive as he emerged as the top scorer with three goals from three games, leading the USA Veterans as captain to lift the "Prince Walker Birthday Cup" on Sunday at the Kollie FC pitch in Gardnersville.

Wearing the number ten jersey, the CEO scored a brace in the final against Kesselly Boulevard Old Timers and provided an assist for teammate Octavius Koon to head home, securing a 3-0 victory for the USA Veterans.

Prince Opoku Walker opened the scoring in the 57th minute with a prolific placement, and striker Octavius Koon added the second goal in the 69th minute with a tactical shot from 35 yards out. Walker scored his side's third goal in the 79th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.

The USA Veterans and the All Stars of Kesselly Boulevard qualified for the tournament final after the USA Veterans defeated Pro Star 2-0 in the semifinals, with both goals scored by Melvin Kemel. The All Stars of Kesselly Boulevard secured their spot in the final by winning an 8-7 penalty shootout against Senior Brothers after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Honoree Prince Opoku Walker received the highest goal scorer award trophy after scoring three goals, while striker Melvin Kicmett was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy.

Each of the eight participating teams in the tournament received a cash prize, although the exact amount was not announced.

Prince Opoku Walker, regarded as a philanthropist by the residents of the Barnesville community, expressed his gratitude to the teams, his friends, and the employees of the Prince Opoku Walker Group of Companies for the honor bestowed upon him in celebration of his birthday. He promised to continue his humanitarian work and clarified that he is not a politician.

Mr. Walker previously won the highest goal scorer award in his side's opening game, where they defeated Red Hill Field Old Timers 1-0. He also received the top scorer award in the previous tournament, the "Prince Walker Welcome Back Home Tournament," after scoring two goals in two matches.

Former Liberian international player Melvin Okoro Kicmett was awarded the MVP crown for his outstanding performance, scoring two goals against Fred Brooks and Randy Dukuly led All Stars, leading the USA Veterans to a 2-0 victory and securing their place in the final. Kesselly Boulevard Old Timers qualified for the final after winning a marathon penalty shootout against Senior Brothers, following a goalless draw.

During the awards ceremony, CEO Prince Opoku Walker expressed his gratitude to the organizers and attendees of the games, emphasizing his role as a humanitarian rather than a politician.

The top scorer awards were presented to CEO Walker by the President of the Liberia Football Referee Association (LIFRA), Lahai Kamara, while the MVP award and trophy were presented by former goalkeeper Mr. Ballah, creating a colorful ceremony.