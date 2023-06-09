Liberia: Liberty Party's Chairman Promises to Retrieve Funds Collected From LP U.S. Chapter By Senator Lawrence in the Name of Liberty Party

Monrovia — Musa Bility, the Chairman of the Liberty Party, has threatened to restitute funds collected from the Liberty Party USA Chapter by Grand Bassa Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence on behalf of the Liberty Party.

In 2022, Mr. Bility expelled Senator Lawrence from the Liberty Party, the party she served as a Political Leader before her expulsion.

Since then, there have been two factions of the Liberty Party: the Musa Bility faction and the Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence faction.

Despite the fight for supremacy remaining high between both factions, the National Election Commission has given the green light to the Musa Bility faction, making him (Bility) the legitimate chairman of the Liberty Party.

Although Senator Lawrence has been expelled from the party, she still enjoys the confidence of many LP partisans, especially partisans from Grand Bassa County.

At many political rallies, the Grand Bassa Senator has been referred to as the Political Leader of the Liberty Party, something that Chairman of the Liberty Party, Mr. Bility, has repeatedly warned against.

According to Mr. Bility, Senator Lawrence has been expelled and, as such, she should not engage in any business with anyone or institutions under the banner of the Liberty Party.

Despite Mr. Bility's warning, over the weekend, the Grand Bassa County visited the US and organized a fundraising dinner in the name of the Liberty Party.

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, Senator Lawrence from the US posted on her Facebook page: "The diaspora Liberty Party fundraiser dinner last night. The women were awesome! More pictures and videos will be posted today from all of the events this weekend. Thanks to Chairman Murphy Gibson and the leadership."

On Monday, June 5, 2023, Mr. Bility, who was present at the NEC head office in Sinkor during the disclosure of the results from the just-ended biometric voter registration exercise, told journalists that Madam Lawrence is evading the law in Liberia, adding that her activities in the United States violate Liberian law.

"What she is doing in the United States of America, she can no longer do it here (Liberia). But America is the land of law, and we will follow them there," he told journalists.

Mr. Bility added: "The money they have collected, we are going to take it from them. Everywhere you go, the law is the law. Does she have the right to raise money in the name of a political party that she is not an official of? No!"

"That is an act of impersonation. We have a CPP USA that is headed by the Liberty Party, which is functioning and will have a convention by the end of the month," he added.