Liberia: Wologizi, Philadelphia Lone Star Mighty Enforcers Book Play-Off Semi-Final Spot

Monrovia — Wologizi secured a semi-final slot in the Liberia Football Association National 3rd Division playoff with a dramatic 8-7 penalty shootout win against Gampa FC of Nimba County following a stalemate at Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Darius Chea missed a vital spot-kick that confirmed Gampa's exit from the play-off in their debut season. It was a decent match as both sides contested with some promising attacks. Oscar Joe-joe showed some razor-sharp moments when he found Jusu Kamara, who blasted his shot across the goal. They had another chance to go ahead but wasted their opportunity.

In the reverse, Gampa created a couple of brilliant chances, but Jonah Tokpah and Joseph Gbanah failed to score during the first half. The restart was interrupted by an altercation when a person believed to be a staff member from Wologizi went into Gampa's goal. The furious Gampa staff then accused their opponents of necromancy.

The situation was then settled by the referees, and the match proceeded. Gampa started brightly, coming close to scoring, but goalkeeper Abraham Kamara made several decent saves. Wologizi put up a string of attacks, but goalkeeper Eric Duo was brilliant in goal for the Nimba side. With no extra time to play, the match eventually went into a shootout where Kamara provided a heroic performance, converting his penalty before preventing the crucial one against Chea to send Wologizi into the semi-final.

In the second quarterfinal match, Philadelphia Lone Star, based in Montserrado County, secured a place in the semi-final with a comfortable 2-0 win over New Horizon from Margibi County. Philadelphia and Horizon played out a draw in the first half, but late in the second half, Philadelphia scored two goals to take them a step closer to the Second Division.

Meanwhile, Montserrado County champions Pepper FC suffered a disgraceful 3-0 defeat at the hands of Mighty Enforcers FC, a side from Nimba County.