Liberia: Senate Pro-Tempore Chie Refutes Allegations of Pickup Donation to Unity Party - Calls for Evidence From Accusers

Monrovia — The President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert Chie, has thrown out a challenge to anyone with proof of the allegation that he is covertly sponsoring the opposition Unity Party as bait to secure his post as Pro-Tempore in the 55th Legislature. He urged them to come forward with the evidence and have it published in the media.

The accusations gained some traction over the weekend when various sources began alleging that Chie had purchased a significant number of vehicles, ranging from eight to 25 pickups, and even 73 motorbikes, for the Unity Party. However, Chie dismissed these claims as false and asserted that he had neither made any donations nor requested others to do so on his behalf. He labeled the allegations as part of a smear campaign designed to distract the CDC, emphasizing that such lies would be prevalent during an election year.

In a bold reaction to the allegation, Sen. Chie said that it is just one of several distractions expected to happen as the country draws closer to the October elections.

"My fellow Liberians, we are in an election year. Be careful to digest well what you hear and read before you believe. Political lies, character assassinations, rumors, fabrication with the intent to deceive the masses will be the order of the day," he said.

He noted that his accusers, whom he believes are a group of paid propagandists, could not even come up with a specific number of pickups and motorbikes. He stated that this is an indication that the allegations are false. "Some said 8, others 10, 15, and up to 25 pickups. Opportunists have just added 73 bikes to the list and may add more items before the week ends," he said.

He added, "At no time have I purchased any vehicle for or made a donation of any kind, directly or indirectly, or requested any individual or business, directly or indirectly, to make a donation to the Unity Party or any other opposition political party, institution, and individual. These lies are said to have started as a result of panic by some persons when information was posted on social media that the Unity Party had acquired 15 pickups and 73 motorbikes. This situation is now being exploited by some opportunists who are constantly placing more inciting information on social media to confuse and laugh at the CDC and nourish confusion among its rank and file. The opposition Unity Party is quite aware that I have made no donation to its institution.

"I challenge anyone in this country to provide evidence that I have made a donation of vehicles or any item, directly or indirectly, to any opposition political party. If you have such evidence, please provide it to the press for publication. I do not sneak, and I have no need whatsoever to sneak."

Chie expressed confidence in the CDC's position and the party's ability to retain the presidency. He urged citizens not to panic over reports of other political parties acquiring vehicles or logistics, stating that the CDC government had performed well for the people and would be granted a second chance to complete ongoing projects and programs throughout the country.

Turning to elections, Sen. Chie reiterated the Senate's commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections in October. He urged political actors and the general public to refrain from making statements that could incite violence or create divisions among citizens. Emphasizing the significance of maintaining peace, stability, and security, he called for a violence-free approach in the electoral process.

The state of the Liberian economy was another crucial issue discussed. Senator Chie acknowledged signs of sluggishness in the economy since the enactment of the 2023 National Budget. Challenges such as depreciation in the exchange rate, delays in salary payments, and complaints from agencies and institutions regarding funding for their activities were noted. To address these challenges, the Senate engaged in discussions with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said.

The Senate Pro-Tempore highlighted concerns regarding the Liberia Revenue Authority's failure to meet quarterly targets and the underperformance of revenue from customs, despite an increase in import volumes. He attributed the economic slowdown to factors commonly observed in developing countries during election years, including taxpayers adopting a laissez-faire attitude.

He assured the public that the Executive and Legislature were collaborating to address these economic challenges and mentioned the possibility of canceling incentive agreements without legislative ratification and revoking certain duty-free privileges, especially on fuel. Additionally, he revealed plans to prepare and enact a Recast Budget to cut spending, as there is a projected finance gap of approximately 44 million US dollars in the 2023 National Budget.

Senator Chie further informed the press that the Liberia Institute of Geo-Information Services (LIGIS) had written to the Senate, indicating that the final census results would be available by the end of June. He assured the public that the Legislature would act in accordance with the Constitution and other relevant laws upon receiving the results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Turning to legislative matters, Senator Chie mentioned that several bills were currently being reviewed by Conference Committees between the Senate and the House of Representatives. These bills included the Drugs Law, an amendment to the New Elections Law, the Infrastructure Bill, and others. The Senator assured the public that the Senate Plenary had received assurances from the Judiciary Committees that all bills in the joint committee room would be completed before the adjournment of this second segment.

In conclusion, Senator Albert Tugbe Chie's press interaction shed light on key issues facing Liberia. The Senate's commitment to fair elections, efforts to revive the economy, preparations for the release of the National Census Results, and progress on legislative bills were among the topics addressed. The Senator's call for unity, peace, and adherence to regulations underscored the importance of collective efforts in building a prosperous nation.