Liberia: CDC Lawmaker Dumps Party for Boakai

A ranking member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Legislative Caucus Rep. Alex Grant has declared support for opposition Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai's presidential bid.

In an interview Thursday, 8 June 2023 at his Capitol Building office, Grant told journalists that he believes that incumbent President George Manneh Weah has a personal dislike for him.

The Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #3 Representative has also declared his membership with the opposition Unity Party (UP), headed by Mr. Boakai.

He vowed to support the former Liberian vice president's 2023 presidential bid in the October elections.

Rep. Grant explained that he is leaving the CDC because of its alleged failure to stick to the provision that anyone wishing to contest on the party's ticket should go for the primary.

He lamented that he has voted for President Weah over five times, but he is not sure that he would be one of Weah's favorites.

He further alleged that "people" wrote a resolution that they should not go for primary, lamenting that it wasn't fair.

Mr. Grant wonders how the CDC would grow if sitting lawmakers are against going for primaries because they want to maintain their seats.

Rep. Grant told journalists that he insisted that they should go for primaries.

He argued that a consensus resolution written to skip primaries was not part of the framework document that the three parties that made up the CDC signed.

He alleged that they suppressed people from expressing their political will.

Representative Grant vowed to contest for the Senatorial seat because the people of Grand Gedeh County have asked him to serve them in that capacity.