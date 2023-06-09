Liberia: Gongloe Underscores Rule of Law

-As he visits Ganta Immigration Service

Presidential hopeful Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe stresses here that any country that does not uphold the rule of law cannot rightfully be called a country.

He made the statement while visiting border immigration officers in Ganta, Nimba County, urging border security officers to continue to uphold the rule of law in making Liberia safe.

Cllr. Gongloe also emphasizes the fundamental importance of the rule of law in maintaining order, justice, and equality.

The standard bearer of the Liberian People's Party notes that he couldn't have passed by the law enforcement officers without paying them homage and appreciating the work that they are doing in safeguarding the peace and security of the state.

His words serve as a wake-up call to security officers, reminding nations around the world of the indispensable role adherence to the rule of law plays in preserving the fabric of a functioning and legitimate state.

Cllr. Gongloe is a former president of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) and a prominent figure in the legal and human rights sphere with an inspiring history marked by his unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law in Liberia.

Born in Liberia, his passion for law and advocacy was evident from an early age.

Throughout his career, Gongloe has been a staunch advocate for human rights, social justice, and the rule of law.

He firmly believes that a just and equitable society can only be achieved through proper implementation and adherence to legal principles.

His expertise and deep understanding of the law have made him a sought-after legal consultant and speaker, both nationally and internationally.

Moreover, Cllr. Gongloe's unwavering commitment to justice and human rights has often placed him at the forefront of efforts to hold accountable those responsible for human rights abuses and corruption in Liberia.

His courageous stance and vocal advocacy have earned him respect and admiration from fellow lawyers, activists, and the general public.

Gongloe's tireless efforts have not been without personal sacrifice, and his outspoken nature and dedication to justice have occasionally subjected him to threats and intimidation.

However, despite these challenges, he has remained resolute in his pursuit of a just society, working towards the betterment of Liberia's legal system and the protection of human rights.

Today, he continues to be an influential figure in Liberia, using his legal expertise and passion for justice to advocate for meaningful reforms in the nation's judiciary.

His remarkable contributions have earned him recognition and accolades both within Liberia and on the international stage, solidifying his legacy as a prominent champion of the rule of law and human rights in Liberia.