Ghana: NPP Elects Charles Opoku As Parliamentary Candidate for Assin North By-Election

Delegates in Assin North Constituency have elected Charles Opoku, as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

He obtained 376 votes to beat the main contestant, Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei, who managed to poll 136 votes.

The by-election to be conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) on June 27 follows a declaration of the seat as vacant by the Speaker of Parliament.

The declaration was as a result of Supreme Court's ruling for the name of James Gyakye Quayson to be expunged from the list of members of parliament.

In his victory speech, an elated Charles Opoku said the NPP was poised to win the Assin North parliamentary seat.

He explained that, the performance of the NPP over the past years was enough motivation for the electorate to vote massively for the party.

He also said, his commitment towards the development of the constituency has compelled him to put himself forward to serve his people.