Ghana: 120 Students Displaced, 4-Bedroom House Razed Down ... in 2 Separate Fire Outbreaks

At least 120 students of the Anhwiaso Nursing Training College in the Western Region have been displaced with property worth hundreds of Ghana cedi destroyed when fire gutted the college, Monday evening.

Three out of the eight rooms used as facility to keep chop boxes and personal effects of the students, including books, were consumed by fire, before the arrival of firefighters from the Bibiani Fire Station, who responded to the distress call, at about 11:19 pm on Monday.

There were no casualties reported.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, the Head of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Grade One Timothy Osafo-Affum, said the Service received a call, indicating a fire outbreak at the college, and firefighters from Bibiani Fire Station, was dispatched to the scene.

ACFO Osafo-Affum stated that when the crew went to the scene, they found that the advanced and fast spreading fire had already consumed three out of eight rooms, used as chop box rooms and their contents.

He said the firefighters brought the situation under control at 1:27 am.

"Parts of the affected block caved in due to the heavy and intense fire, three additional rooms and their contents on the affected block were partially damaged by the blaze, while the crew succeeded in salvaging two rooms and their contents as well as an adjoining block from the fire ruins," ACFO Osafo-Affum said.

In a related development, ACFO Osafo-Affum yesterday said, a four- bedroom house with a detached boys quarters, at Tantra Hill, in Accra, was gutted by fire.

He said personnel of the GNFS received a call at 7:57 am, and arrived at scene 8:15am, and quenched the fire at 9:24, and salvage two detached boys quarters.

ACFO Osafo-Affum said the GNFS was investigating causes to both fires.