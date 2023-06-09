Ghana: Kudjoe Fianoo Lauds AA Sports International for Giving Back to Society

The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, has applauded plans by a non-profit sports outfit - AA Sports International, to develop talented kids into future stars.

Fianoo, a patron of AA Sports International, which is owned by former Ghana Premier League (GPL) and national team star - Mark Adu Amofah, said the sports outfit was concerned about helping underprivileged talented kids to blossom through sports and education.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Tuesday ahead of the launch of AA Sports International, slated for June 21, this month in Accra, Mr Fianoo iterated Amofa's determination to give the needed opportunities to deprived kids as his contribution to society.

"Amofah tells me it is his way of giving back to society. It was difficult for him growing up as a young footballer and wouldn't want any kid to go through what he experienced - hence the establishment of AA Sports to drive the mission.

"Of course, the focus would not only be on football, but life after the game. That's why we shall offer the kids lots to choose from including sports education opportunities," Mr Fianoo told the Times Sports.

For his part, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of AA Sports International, Mr Linus Siaw Nartey, said with the 'Sports Equality for All Children' slogan, every child must be treated equally.

"Every child deserves the best and with AA Sports International; we accept every child irrespective of their background and we focus on both genders. We are keen on extending our initiative to other parts of the country where these kids will also have the opportunity to be treated equally."

He said with the sports development projects, AA Sports have plans of organising sports seminars, conferences and workshops for schools, football clubs and footballers.

"Also, we will partner clubs from the top-flight and lower-tier leagues and also clubs outside Ghana to ensure their careers with regard to education and football."

AA Sports International is a legitimately registered, non-political, non-profit sports organisation in Ghana and the United States. Its owner - Amofah, is studying for his Master's in Business Administration (MBA), having already bagged his Associate degree and Bachelor's in Homeland Security.

Having served in the US Army, Amofah officially retired in 2022 and currently doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Unique Sports Talents Worldwide.

Adu Amofah started his career with the Colts' side, Ashaiman Young Brazilians, in the late 90s before he crossed carpets to Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord.

He later moved to Kasoa-based, Fauzan FC, in the Central Region of Ghana where he played an integral part in the club's promotion to Division One.

He signed for Liberty Professionals in 2002, spending three years with the Scientific Soccer Lads before joining Real Sportive on loan in 2005.

After his loan spell, he made a shocking move to Asante Kotoko in 2006, where he featured in the local league and the CAF Champions League.

He left the shores of Ghana in 2008 to join South African side, Bloemfontein Celtic FC, for a season and played for Sønderjyske Fodbold in Denmark and Beitar Ramla in Israel - having also had stints with Phattalung FC in Thailand and Sitra Club in Bahrain, before bidding farewell to his football career in 2014.