Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Visits Communities Attacked By Bandits, Vows to Combat Terrorism

Tsafe was attacked after some vigilante members killed some suspected terrorists.

Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed concerns over the increasing spates of terrorists attacks in the state.

This is even as the governor vowed to find lasting solutions m to banditry in parts of the state.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala - Idris, noted that the governor gave the assurance on Thursday when he visited Tsfae Local Government to comesurate with the people over recent attacks in the area.

Mr Lawal was at the palace of the Emir of Tsafe, Muhammadu Bawa, where he told the monarch that he has been in close contact with heads of security agencies in the state to bring an end to insecurity.

He also said he met with President Bola Tinubu alongside other governors from the North West where they discussed issues relating to insecurity.

"I want to assure his Highness and our people that security is the top priority of my government and that is why we are working closely with the relevant security agencies to ensure that peace prevails in our state. I and other Governors had the honour of meeting with the President and I brought to his attention the issue of insecurity in Zamfara.

"President Tinubu has assured me of his total support and commitment towards ending the state of insecurity in Zamfara.I also requested another meeting with the President in my quest to tackle the security issues bedeviling our state.

"The instant I was informed of the bandits' aggression in Tsafe, I reached out to our security forces for immediate action and a quick response was deployed. While the government is working round the clock to address the problem, I urge the people of Zamfara to be steadfast in prayers," Mr Lawal said.

The Emir, said Mr Lawal has shown high level of commitment to solving the problem by his prompt response to distress calls by troubled communities.

"I want to express gratitude and applaud the Governor for this unscheduled visit to empathize with us.

"I can't hide my happiness and that of the people of Tsafe because this is the first time that a Governor is visiting to commiserate with us over the attacks by bandits. I must also commend the swift response we got from the security and the support from the governor," the Emir said.

Tsafe Local Government, shares boundaries with Faskari and Kankara Local Governments in Katsina State. The area has an expense forest that links up with Kuyanbana and some areas of Kaduna and Niger States. The area is among the worse hits in terms of terrorists ' attacks since the banditry began.

The area came under heavy gunfire recently when terrorists suspected to be loyal to Ado Alero, a notorious banditry kingpin, stormed the town to avenge the killing of some people believed to be terrorists.