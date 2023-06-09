Liberia: CDC's Alex Grant Announces Joining Opposition Amid Alleged Hatred From President George Weah, Despite Long-Standing Party Loyalty

Monrovia — Representative Alex Grant, a prominent member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has made the surprising announcement that he is joining the opposition Unity Party, much to the chagrin of the CDC. Grant, speaking to FrontPageAfrica, revealed that the Unity Party was his former political home.

The decision to leave the CDC stems from Grant's dissatisfaction with the way things are being handled within the party, particularly regarding adherence to the framework document that brought together the CDC, the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP), and the National Patriotic Party (NPP). Grant criticized the CDC for its refusal to conduct primary elections, which he believes undermines democratic processes. He stated his preference for an institution that practices democracy, leading him to leave the CDC.

Contrary to the belief that Grand Gedeh County is firmly under CDC control, Grant dismissed this notion, emphasizing that it is a misconception. In 2017, Representative Grant became a member of the CDC as part of the LPDP faction led by former House Speaker Alex Tyler, who himself joined the Unity Party after declining to commit to the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document.

Grant's decision to join the UP is also driven by his aspiration to contest the Senate seat in Grand Gedeh County. He had hoped to secure the CDC ticket through a primary election, but it appears unlikely as the party has chosen to select candidates based on consensus building rather than conducting primaries. When asked about his chances of winning in Grand Gedeh without the CDC ticket, Grant expressed optimism, highlighting the positive response from his constituents upon hearing the news of his decision to join the Unity Party.

Regarding President Weah's view on his forthcoming move, Grant stated that he is not concerned about Weah's feelings because the President has shown a lack of favor towards him despite his loyalty to both the CDC and President Weah. Grant declared that he is not one of Weah's favorites and that he does not care about how the President feels about his decision.

Representative Grant's departure from the CDC is one of several notable defections the party has experienced during the 2023 political activities. Other prominent figures who have left the CDC and aligned themselves with the opposition UP include Senator James Biney of the NPP, Alex Tyler of the LPDP, Senator Prince Johnson of Nimba County, and several others.