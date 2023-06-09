Liberia: LFA Third Division Play-Off Semi-Finals - Today's Matches to Determine Two Second Division Slots

Monrovia — The Antoinette Tubman Stadium will be the center of attraction on Friday, June 9, 2023, as the Liberia Football Association third division playoff takes place. Four teams will battle for three promotional slots to the second division league.

In the opening semifinal match at 3 PM, Philadelphia Lone Star of Montserrdo County will take on Mighty Enforcers FC of Nimba County.

Enforcers FC secured their place in the semifinal with a convincing victory over Pepper FC in the quarterfinals at the examination hall of Liberian football, ATS. The Nimba County-based club comfortably won the match 3-0, ending Pepper FC's hopes of advancing to the second division for the first time in their 14-year history. Mighty Enforcers proved to be too strong for Pepper FC, who had previously lost their first game of the season to another Nimba side, Gompa FC, in the group stage of the competition.

On the other hand, Philadelphia Lone Star reached the last four of the tournament with a 2-0 win over Margibi County Outfit New Horizon in the quarterfinals. The Montserrdo County-based club remains undefeated in the national playoff and is just one victory away from being promoted to the second tier of Liberian football. Both teams will be hoping for a win to leave behind the worries of third division football when they step onto the ATS to entertain their fans.

The day's final match will feature Lofa County's lone representative, Wologisi FC, facing talented Discoveries Sports Academy.

Wologisi FC is considered the underdog in the tie but could surprise DSA and make history as the first team from Lofa County in many years to reach the second division. However, they will have to overcome the obstacle of Discoveries Sports Academy, a youthful team that has become a fan favorite due to their style of play. Discoveries SA booked their place in the semifinals with an easy win over their Montserrdo County counterparts, Brewerville United. The youthful Discoveries SA dominated Brewerville United in the second half, securing a 3-0 victory to reach the semifinals. Meanwhile, Wologisi FC fought hard to secure their spot in the last four.

In the match between Wologisi FC and Nimba County Gompa FC, the two teams settled for a goalless draw after 90 minutes of play but Wologisi FC emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, winning 8-7.

According to the LFA, the two finalists and the third-place winner will gain promotion to the second division.

With all the semifinalists aware that their chances of reaching the second division depend on a victory, they will have to put up a great display or wait for the third-place match to determine their fate for the next season.

The tournament kicked off on May 25, bringing together 32 clubs from 14 counties, and at the end of the competition, only three clubs will gain promotion to the second division league of Liberian football.

The playoff is an annual event held by the LFA in one county or through a co-host rotation. This local football festival is used to promote clubs from the third division to the second division league.

During the playoff, 32 third division clubs representing the fifteen counties nationwide gather in a host county and compete for available slots in the second division league of Liberian football.

Grand Kru County is the only county without a representative in this year's edition of the national playoff due to the Sub-Association not running a league season during the just-ended Third Division 2022-2023 League Season across the country.

In this year's edition, only three clubs will gain promotion, including the winner and runner-up of the Grand Final, as well as the winner of the third-place match.