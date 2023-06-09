Liberia: Pres. Weah Names LACC Commissioners

9 June 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has named the Commissioners of the Liberia Anti Corruption Commissioner (LACC).

President Weah made the nomination on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The commissioners named include Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, Chairperson; Mr. Ernest R. Hughes, Vice Chairperson; Mr. Randolph E. Tebbs, Commissioner - Monitoring and Investigation; Dr. Miatta Jeh, Commissioner - Monitoring and Investigation, and Atty. Samuel F. Dakana Commissioner, Monitoring and Investigation.

Others are Cllr. Oretha Snyder Davis, Commissioner - Prosecution, and Cllr. David A. B. Wilson, Commissioner, Prosecution.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.

In a related development, the Liberian Chief Executive has thanked members of the Ad-hoc Committee set up to pre-select Commissioners for the LACC.

The Committee was chaired by the Legal Advisor to the President and included Governance Commission, the Liberia National Bar Association, Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants, General Auditing Commission, Press Union of Liberia, Liberia Business Association, and Anti-Corruption Advocate.

Others were Civil Society Organizations and the International donor Community.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.