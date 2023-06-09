Liberia: Pres. Weah Names LACC Commissioners

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has named the Commissioners of the Liberia Anti Corruption Commissioner (LACC).

President Weah made the nomination on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The commissioners named include Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, Chairperson; Mr. Ernest R. Hughes, Vice Chairperson; Mr. Randolph E. Tebbs, Commissioner - Monitoring and Investigation; Dr. Miatta Jeh, Commissioner - Monitoring and Investigation, and Atty. Samuel F. Dakana Commissioner, Monitoring and Investigation.

Others are Cllr. Oretha Snyder Davis, Commissioner - Prosecution, and Cllr. David A. B. Wilson, Commissioner, Prosecution.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.

In a related development, the Liberian Chief Executive has thanked members of the Ad-hoc Committee set up to pre-select Commissioners for the LACC.

The Committee was chaired by the Legal Advisor to the President and included Governance Commission, the Liberia National Bar Association, Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants, General Auditing Commission, Press Union of Liberia, Liberia Business Association, and Anti-Corruption Advocate.

Others were Civil Society Organizations and the International donor Community.