Liberia Strongman Preliminary Qualifiers Set to Kick-Off August

Monrovia — Liberia Strongman Federation has announced that the preliminary qualifiers for the 2023 edition of the competition will officially commence in August.

The competition is expected to bring the best and strongest men and women of Liberia to determine who is the strongest in the country.

This year's edition of the competition is the third edition with Abraham Mensah and Thomas Soko Benjamin winning the first and second editions.

Liberia Strongman Competition is a new international strength-based athletics sport that seeks to discover the strongest men and women in every country. Apart from Power Lifting/Weight Lifting and Body Building, Strongman is another fashion of Giant oriented Sport that involves more rigorous obstacles and training methods. The Sport was introduced in Liberia in December 2020, and featured in the Runway Liberia International event, a flagship event of JMK Productions, Public Relations & Empowerment LLC.

The preliminary qualifiers of Liberia's Strongman Competition according to the federation secretary general Leroy Morgan will take place on August 24, 2023 in Monrovia.

Addressing the media in Monrovia Morgan disclose that all of the participants will go through the preliminary and the best 15 will qualify to the final competition that will be held in December.

As a way of appreciating lovers and deserving athletes of Weightlifting an award ceremony named the Liberia fitness award will be held in December Morgan told the media.

According to the organizers registration for the competition is now open and will end on July 15 with a fee of fifty United States dollars for registration which give the athlete a full membership with the strongman federation of Liberia.

Over fifty participants are expected to showcase their talents during the competition that will give the winner an opportunity to compete with African and world stars.

"For the preliminaries we will be using three obstacles that have been concluded by the board and the rest will be done during the final," Leroy said.

He named the obstacles as Famers Walk, Deadlift and incline bench press.

"This year's competition we going to have middle Weight and heavy weight and also for female too,"

"Looking forward for the rest of the season it will be very interesting," Morgan asserted.

Before the preliminary round there will be African social networking exhibition which will be held in Liberia on August 23 a day before the of the Strongman qualifying round.

According to the Secretary General Morgan athletes from several African countries will be in Liberia to challenge Liberia Strongman Thomas Soko Benjamin.

For his part Emmanuel Paye USA based coordinator of the Liberia Strongman federation said the goal of the federation is to make people to respect the sports and don't see bodybuilders as people 2ho don't have anything to do.

He said the federation wants to sure those who are engage with the sport can have a bigger platform to showcase their talents and strength.